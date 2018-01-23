TODAY'S PAPER
Britney Spears’ ‘Piece of Me’ show set for Radio City Music Hall

Britney Spears performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival

Britney Spears performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Good news: Britney Spears’ Las Vegas show “Britney: Piece of Me” will finally hit the road in the United States and Europe, including two nights at Radio City Music Hall on July 23 and 24.

Bad news: Following the end of the limited tour, the show will close. “Piece of Me” ended its four-year run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets for Spears’ Radio City shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday through Ticketmaster.

Spears hasn’t announced what she will work on following the tour, though she is set to be part of Pepsi’s upcoming ad campaign for Super Bowl LII.

