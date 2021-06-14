TODAY'S PAPER
Brooks & Dunn's 'Reboot' tour coming to Jones Beach

Kix Brooks, left, and Ronnie Dunn, of country duo Brooks & Dunn, will play Jones Beach Sept. 10. Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The cavalcade of country concerts continues at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as Brooks & Dunn brings its "Reboot" tour to the venue on Sept. 10. Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane will serve as special guests.

"We're hitting the road for our first nationwide tour in ten years!" said the Country Music Hall of Fame duo on Twitter. "The extended REBOOT TOUR now includes seven new dates, kicking off on September 2nd."

Known for such hits as "Neon Moon," "Boot Scootin’ Boogie" and "Brand New Man," Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn officially retired as a band in 2010 and went solo. However, they have since reunited for some shows and released a new album in 2019, "Reboot," featuring rerecorded versions of their hits with other country artists including Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Check Ticketmaster for several presale opportunities.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

