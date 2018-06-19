TODAY'S PAPER
Bruce Springsteen performs at benefit in refurbished bowling alley in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen performs at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 10. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Michael Zorn

By The Associated Press
Bruce Springsteen helped rock a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music venue near the Asbury Park boardwalk on Monday night.

Actor Hugh Jackman was in the house at the Asbury Lanes as Springsteen jammed for about 30 minutes with Tangiers Blues Band. The four-song set consisted of Huey Smith's "Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu," ''I Just Wanna Make Love to You," by Muddy Waters, "Down the Road Apiece," by the Rolling Stones, and the Isley Brothers' "Twist and Shout."

Springsteen told the crowd "it's been a joy" watching the rebirth of Asbury.

The venue reopened in May after major renovations.

The concert benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Grammy-winning Portugal. The Man also performed.

