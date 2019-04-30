So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Bruce Springsteen conjures up the uneasy hopefulness of the early ‘70s songs of Glen Campbell for his new single “Hello Sunshine” (Columbia). “You fall in love with lonely, you end up that way,” he sings over an acoustic, mostly upbeat arrangement that’s somewhere between Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman” and John Hartford’s “Gentle on My Mind.” It’s a gorgeous introduction to Springsteen’s upcoming solo album “Western Stars” and perhaps a signal of a new source of inspiration for The Boss.

Everglow is the latest K-pop group to make a dent on the American charts, with its charming single “Bon Bon Chocolat” (Yuehua Entertainment). The six-member girl group combines English and Korean lyrics with bits of sweet pop, edgy hip-hop and EDM drops to build a tasty mix that seems sure to find a global audience.

Sheryl Crow rerecorded her 1996 song “Redemption Day” (Big Machine) to better match the late Johnny Cash’s take on it, as part of her upcoming album of duets. The stunning result is even more haunting than the original, their voices blending to deliver a poignant eulogy for “every person who died in hate.”