3 songs to stream this week: Bruce Springsteen, Everglow, Sheryl Crow

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th Annual Stand

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation / Brian Ach

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Bruce Springsteen conjures up the uneasy hopefulness of the early ‘70s songs of Glen Campbell for his new single “Hello Sunshine” (Columbia). “You fall in  love with lonely, you end up that way,” he sings over an acoustic, mostly upbeat arrangement that’s somewhere between Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman” and John Hartford’s “Gentle on My Mind.” It’s a gorgeous introduction to Springsteen’s upcoming solo album “Western Stars” and perhaps a signal of a new source of inspiration for The Boss.

Everglow is the latest K-pop group to make a dent on the American charts, with its charming single “Bon Bon Chocolat” (Yuehua Entertainment). The six-member girl group combines English and Korean lyrics with bits of sweet pop, edgy hip-hop and EDM drops to build a tasty mix that seems sure to find a global audience.

Sheryl Crow rerecorded her 1996 song “Redemption Day” (Big Machine) to better match the late Johnny Cash’s take on it, as part of her upcoming album of duets. The stunning result is even more haunting than the original, their voices blending to deliver a poignant eulogy for “every person who died in hate.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

