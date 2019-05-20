TODAY'S PAPER
3 songs to stream this week: Bruce Springsteen, Keith Urban, Laine Hardy

Bruce Springsteen shines on his "Western Stars" album.

Bruce Springsteen shines on his "Western Stars" album. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Brad Barket

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
If “Hello Sunshine,” Bruce Springsteen’s first single from the upcoming “Western Stars” album, called to mind Jimmy Webb and late-‘60s Glen Campbell, the gorgeous second single “There Goes My Miracle” seems descended from Roy Orbison.

Springsteen goes for a different sort of lush here, with a six-piece string section and a mix of Orbison-esque vocal drama and girl-group backbeat and a call-and-response with backing singers that include Seaford native Matthew Koma. The second half of Springsteen’s impressive opening one-two punch guarantees “Western Stars” will be one of 2019’s most-talked-about albums.

Keith Urban offers a sweet slice of straightforward country on his new single “We Were” (Hit Red/Capitol Nashville), packing it with plenty of fan-pleasing moments, including a cool guitar solo and a Def Leppard shout-out. Urban has been pushing country’s boundaries in recent years, but this is a charming bit of nostalgia, co-written by Eric Church, that works well.

New “American Idol” Laine Hardy seemed destined to win from the moment he auditioned and his debut single “Flame” (Hollywood/19) shows why. Likable and both vaguely country and rock, “Flame” ruffles no feathers in a Kris Allen kinda way. Don’t worry, Alejandro Aranda fans, that guy’s going to be just fine.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

