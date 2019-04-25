TODAY'S PAPER
Bruce Springsteen to release first studio album in 5 years

Bruce Springsteen will release his "Western Stars" album

Bruce Springsteen will release his "Western Stars" album on June 14. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BERTRAND GUAY

By The Associated Press
Fresh off his Broadway run, Bruce Springsteen looked West for inspiration on a new album he's planning to release June 14.

The 13-song disc is his first new studio album in five years. Titled "Western Stars," Springsteen said Thursday that the album draws some inspiration from southern California pop records of the late 1960s and early '70s.

He's releasing a song and video called "Hello Sunshine" after midnight on Thursday.

He recorded the album primarily at home in New Jersey, with additional work in California and New York. Ron Aniello produced and plays on the album, which also has contributions from Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa; Jon Brion; David Sancious; Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell.

"This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements," he said. "It's a jewel box of a record."

Among the song titles are "Hitch Hikin'," ''Sleepy Joe's Cafe," ''Chasin' Wild Horses" and "There Goes My Miracle."

