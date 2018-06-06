TODAY'S PAPER
Bruce Springsteen to perform at the Tony Awards

Bruce Springsteen, seen here at The Theater at

Bruce Springsteen, seen here at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1, 2016, is receiving a special Tony Award Sunday night. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Greg Allen

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Bruce Springsteen will perform at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in addition to accepting a special award for his record-setting show “Springsteen on Broadway,” organizers announced Wednesday.

Springsteen is the first performer announced for this year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall and be broadcast live on CBS. Billy Joel, who won a Tony in 2003 for the show “Movin’ Out,” is confirmed as a presenter for this year’s show, though the award he will hand out has not been announced. Speculation is that he will present his longtime friend and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Springsteen with his award.

