Bruno Mars won't play Prince, no movie in the works, rep says

Bruno Mars, left, at the 60th Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars, left, at the 60th Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, and Prince at the 57th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2015.  Photo Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
A representative for Bruno Mars says a report claiming he will portray Prince in a new movie is "100 percent false."

The Daily Mirror, a British tabloid, published a story over the weekend saying that Mars, 32, was "being lined up to play Prince" in a biopic to air on Netflix. The story was picked up by several online sites and was circulating widely.

But Mars' representative says the story is not true and Netflix says there's no film in development.

Paul Cockerton, online deputy digital editor, said in an email to The Associated Press that the paper was reaching out to the reporter on the story to see if it needed to be corrected or clarified, and checking with Netflix and Mars for an official statement.

Prince died at age 57 in 2016.

Mars performed a showstopping, memorable tribute to Prince at the 2017 Grammy Awards when he sang "Let's Go Crazy."

By The Associated Press

