Bryan Adams and Billy Idol may have been on opposite sides of the rock spectrum back in the ‘80s, but now they’re teaming up for a limited joint tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 4.

Adams, best known for pop-leaning rock hits such as “Cuts Like a Knife” and ballads like “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” was doing the kind of music that Idol was rebel-yelling against in his punk days. Last year, Adams made his Broadway debut, writing the music for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” with longtime collaborator Jim Vallance.

Of course, Idol, a WLIR favorite in his heyday, was alongside Adams on the pop charts with hits like “White Wedding” and “Dancing With Myself.”

Their eight-city tour will mark the first time they share a stage. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.