Bryan Adams, Billy Idol team up for Jones Beach show
Bryan Adams and Billy Idol may have been on opposite sides of the rock spectrum back in the ‘80s, but now they’re teaming up for a limited joint tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 4.
Adams, best known for pop-leaning rock hits such as “Cuts Like a Knife” and ballads like “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” was doing the kind of music that Idol was rebel-yelling against in his punk days. Last year, Adams made his Broadway debut, writing the music for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” with longtime collaborator Jim Vallance.
Of course, Idol, a WLIR favorite in his heyday, was alongside Adams on the pop charts with hits like “White Wedding” and “Dancing With Myself.”
Their eight-city tour will mark the first time they share a stage. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
