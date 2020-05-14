BTS sets live online concert

The globally popular South Korean boy band BTS announced Thursday that it will hold a live online concert on June 14.

The group's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, said the 90-minute concert, Bang Bang Con: The Live, will stream on the platform Weverse that Sunday at 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A Big Hit news release translated from Korean said the concert will be "a real-time live performance newly prepared by BTS with the concept of inviting fans to their home."

The seven-member K-pop group is quarantining together in Seoul, Billboard magazine reported. Further details will be announced at a later date. BTS in March postponed the North American leg of its "Map of the Soul Tour," scheduled from April 25 to June 6, citing coronavirus concerns.

