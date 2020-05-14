TODAY'S PAPER
BTS sets live online concert

BTS performs onstage during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

BTS performs onstage during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert at The Forum on Dec. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Rich Fury

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The globally popular South Korean boy band BTS announced Thursday that it will hold a live online concert on June 14.

The group's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, said the 90-minute concert, Bang Bang Con: The Live, will stream on the platform Weverse that Sunday at 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A Big Hit news release translated from Korean said the concert will be "a real-time live performance newly prepared by BTS with the concept of inviting fans to their home."

The seven-member K-pop group is quarantining together in Seoul, Billboard magazine reported. Further details will be announced at a later date. BTS in March postponed the North American leg of its "Map of the Soul Tour," scheduled from April 25 to June 6, citing coronavirus concerns.

