BTS on 1st Grammy nod: 'It's hard to express in words'

Stuck at home during the pandemic, BTS created "Dynamite" and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift. Now, the gift has returned to them — in the form of their first Grammy nomination.

"A lot of people were sad and down and out because of the COVID situation and it was sort of our suggestion to pick [everyone] up," Jin said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

"We were supposed to do the whole stadium tour all over the world. There was no plan to release a single like ‘Dynamite,' " RM explained. " ‘Dynamite’ gave us huge success in Korea, of course, a Grammy nomination, a performance, so you know, life is really interesting."

"Dynamite" became BTS’ first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released last year. After years of logging Top 40 hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective is competing for best pop duo/group performance and will also perform at Sunday’s show.

BTS is the first K-pop act to compete at the Grammys.

"It’s really hard to express in words," Jimin said of the nomination. "Even now we can’t still believe that we were nominated, and we’ll be able to perform at the Grammys. So, we’re thankful. We’re honored."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

BTS’ explosive hit will battle another No. 1 smash — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s "Rain on Me" — as well as Top 10 successes like Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s "exile," and Justin Bieber and Quavo’s "Intentions." J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa’s "Un Día (One Day)," which topped the Billboard Hot Latin songs chart, rounds out the five nominees.

Their Grammy performance will mark their second on the major awards show — they assisted Lil Nas X when he sang "Old Town Road" last year. Sunday’s performance follows the recent airing of "MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS," which featured BTS covering Coldplay’s popular rock ballad, "Fix You."