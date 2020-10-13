TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentMusic

Korean boy band BTS faces uproar in China over war comments

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third from left,

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third from left, receives a gift from members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS during a ceremony marking the National Youth Day at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 19.  Credit: Lee Jin-wook / Yonhap via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Chinese nationalists erupted in anger at South Korean boy band BTS after its frontman thanked Korean War veterans for their sacrifices.

The singer, who goes by the moniker RM, made the remark in a recorded acceptance speech for an award from the Korea Society for promoting U.S.-Korean relations.

"We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of countless men and women," RM said in the speech, which included no mention of China.

"After 70 years, the world we are living in is much closer than before. Boundaries in many aspects are getting more blurred," RM said. "As members of the global community, we should build a deeper understanding and solidarity to be happier together."

Chinese internet users and state media took RM's comments as a slap at China, whose soldiers fought alongside North Korean forces during their failed attempt to annex South Korea in the 1950-53 conflict. They accused RM of ignoring the role played by China in the war, which Chinese Communist Party propaganda blames on the United States, instead of North Korean leader Kim Il Sung's attack on South Korea.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Rapper and activist Killer Mike of Run Killer Mike to receive honor at Billboard awards
Back left to right: Aaron Staton as Wally 'The Right Stuff': Astronaut drama shows promise
Warner Wolf a former WCBS-TV and ESPN Radio What ever happened to sportscaster Warner Wolf?
"Driving While Black" premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. 'Driving While Black': A must-see documentary
Morgan Wallen appeared in a recent TikTok video Morgan Wallen dropped as 'SNL' guest performer
Eboni K. Williams promises she "won't hold back" Bravo's 'RHONY' adds first Black cast member
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search