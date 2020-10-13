Chinese nationalists erupted in anger at South Korean boy band BTS after its frontman thanked Korean War veterans for their sacrifices.

The singer, who goes by the moniker RM, made the remark in a recorded acceptance speech for an award from the Korea Society for promoting U.S.-Korean relations.

"We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of countless men and women," RM said in the speech, which included no mention of China.

"After 70 years, the world we are living in is much closer than before. Boundaries in many aspects are getting more blurred," RM said. "As members of the global community, we should build a deeper understanding and solidarity to be happier together."

Chinese internet users and state media took RM's comments as a slap at China, whose soldiers fought alongside North Korean forces during their failed attempt to annex South Korea in the 1950-53 conflict. They accused RM of ignoring the role played by China in the war, which Chinese Communist Party propaganda blames on the United States, instead of North Korean leader Kim Il Sung's attack on South Korea.

