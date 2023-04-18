J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army

J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country's army.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

In December, Jin, 30 and the oldest member of BTS, became the band's first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription.

South Korean TV footage Tuesday afternoon showed what they called a black minivan likely carrying J-Hope moving into the boot camp in Wonju, about 55 miles east of Seoul. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency Big Hit Music, later confirmed the 29-year-old singer entered the camp.

Dozens of fans showed up near the base after arriving via rented buses wrapped with large photos of J-Hope and words hoping for his safe service. Authorities mobilized soldiers and police officers to maintain order, and there were no immediate reports of safety-related incidents. Big Hit Music had pleaded with fans, who long have called themselves “Army,” not to come to the site due to safety reasons.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I love you, Army. I’ll see you again," J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, said Monday in a message posted on the online fan platform Weverse, with photos of himself with a military buzz cut.

Five other younger BTS members — Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are to join the South Korean military one by one in the coming years.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.