Time names BTS Entertainer of the Year

K-pop sensation BTS has been named Time magazine's

K-pop sensation BTS has been named Time magazine's Entertainer of the Year. The boy band's seven members are, from left: V, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope. Credit: Getty Images / Steven Ferdman

By The Associated Press
BTS has had more than just a "Dynamite" year — they've become such a global phenomenon that Time magazine named the South Korean group its 2020 Entertainer of the Year.

The magazine announced the honor for the seven-member K-pop boy band on Thursday, hours before a prime-time special that will culminate with the naming of Time's Person of the Year.

The magazine cited BTS' massive global presence amid the pandemic, including leveraging their massive fan base to support causes like Black Lives Matter. The group has become a staple of recent awards shows, performing their flashy No. 1 hit "Dynamite." The song in November brought BTS its first Grammy Award nomination.

Time also announced Thursday the selection of NBA Lakers star LeBron James as its Athlete of the Year.

