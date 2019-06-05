TODAY'S PAPER
3 best songs to stream this week

Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at

Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.   Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt

By Glenn Gamboa
So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Cardi B’s new single “Press” (Atlantic) is more of a monologue than a song, but that doesn’t make it any less of a thrill. It’s basically a two-and-a-half-minute rant, as well as a warning. “Cardi don’t need more press,” she declares, but that doesn’t mean she won’t go off on anyone who tests her. There’s also a bit of on-brand boasting, including buying a new crib for her daughter and a new Bentley truck. But mostly “Press” is a way to show that Cardi is still street following her pop-oriented duet with Bruno Mars “Please Me” earlier this year.

Miley Cyrus is back to making pop music on her new single “Mother’s Daughter” (RCA), part of her eclectic EP “She Is Coming.” Teaming with Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt, Cyrus cultivates a more menacing edge, both with a chorus of “I’m nasty, I’m evil” and the dark synths that surround her. But it’s really about the lengths women have to go through to get heard.

Katy Perry goes the opposite route on her new single “Never Really Over” (Capitol), as Zedd paints Perry’s struggle to get over a breakup in upbeat, fluttering tones, which actually seems weirder. Either way, both visions will likely be moving onto pop radio for the summer.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

