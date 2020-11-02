TODAY'S PAPER
Cardi B formally withdraws divorce petition, reports say

Hip-hop stars Cardi B and husband Offset wed

Hip-hop stars Cardi B and husband Offset wed in 2017 and share 2-year-old daughter Kulture. Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Gregg DeGuire

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Hip-hop star Cardi B, who reconciled with her rapper husband Offset last month after filing for divorce in September, has formally withdrawn her divorce petition, according to multiple outlets..

TMZ.com said Monday that Cardi B had filed documents in Fulton County, Georgia, to dismiss the divorce filing "without prejudice," a legal term for reserving the right to refile at a later date. Us Weekly later on Monday obtained the documents, confirming TMZ's report.

Offset, of the hip-hop trio Migos, and "WAP" rapper Cardi B, both 28, reconciled at her birthday celebration in Las Vegas last month, she explained in an Instagram Live video on Oct. 13. Neither has commented publicly on Monday's reports.

Grammy Award winner Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset, born Kiari Cephus, were married without public attention on Sept. 20, 2017. They are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

