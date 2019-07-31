TODAY'S PAPER
Cardi B postpones Indianapolis concert due to threat

Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and

Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Amy Harris/Amy Harris

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Rapper Cardi B postponed an Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist.

A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday's planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, saying: "My safety and your safety first."

The post said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had earlier rehearsed at the arena. Security told concertgoers in line to get in Tuesday night of the postponement.

Indianapolis police say the investigation is ongoing. The department posted on Twitter that there was an "unverified threat to the artist," but no immediate threat to public safety.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse said in a statement the show was postponed due to "circumstances beyond anyone's control." The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.

