Rap star Cardi B is canceling most of her tour dates through September due to pregnancy. She is keeping her scheduled shows with Bruno Mars at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Oct. 4-5.

"Hey, y'all what's popping?" the Bronx-born rapper, 25, said in an Instagram video posted around midnight Thursday. "So I just wanted to make this a little clear and everything: Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything," Cardi B said, referring to the Broccoli City Festival Saturday in Washington, D.C. "Because, y'know, shorty keep growing and … I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, [I] barely can breathe."

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, thanked her fans and added, "I'll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything." She jocularly told someone off-camera, "I can barely even breathe now. I ate, like, six chicken wings and I really can't breathe right now."

Cardi B additionally tweeted, "Okay so i might be off from doing performances for a couple of months but in the meantime imma be working my ass off. So many songs, features to do. Working on a lot of deals i sign up for and most importantly nesting. Im already overwhelmed from the new work."

Among the dates canceled was this year's Panorama NYC 2018, scheduled for July 27-29 at Randall's Island Park.

Her tour with Bruno Mars is scheduled to run Sept. 7 to Oct. 27.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy on the April 7 edition of "Saturday Night Live," on which she was the musical guest. She and rapper Offset, of the group Migos, became engaged in October during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) dropped to one knee and proposed to her onstage.