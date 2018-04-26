Hip-hop star Cardi B is being sued by the man who discovered her, former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, whom she left in March. Shaft, who according to reports filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, has been working with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper since 2015.

The suit is seeking “an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than $10,000,000,” according to court documents filed by Shaft and his label KSR and management company WorldStar Marketing Group.

Cardi B, 25, left Shaft for Atlanta-based Qality Control, which manages her fiance Offset’s group Migos and rapper Lil Yachty.

Shaft contends that he has been instrumental in Cardi B’s career, helping her shape her image and nab a coveted spot in VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” in which she was a cast member for two seasons.

The lawsuit documents claim Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, has committed breach of contract, among other violations. Through his representative, Shaft said in a statement: “While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed” in the document. “Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims.”

Representatives for Bronx native Cardi B and Solid Foundation have not commented publicly.