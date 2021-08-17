Carter Rubin, the Shoreham teen who won NBC's "The Voice" last fall, will lend his golden voice to a good cause when he takes part in the Oct. 21 virtual benefit "Celebrating Work — A Labor of Love: An Evening of Entertainment" to help create employee opportunities for those with disabilities.

The 15-year-old singer, who was mentored by Gwen Stefani and became the youngest person to ever win the singing competition, will be joined by several other big stars in "Celebrating Work" including famed violinist Itzhak Perlman, guitarist and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams and Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stoker.

Former New York Jets linebacker Greg Buttle will host the special which is being sponsored by The Corporate Source, a Garden City-based nonprofit organization that creates job opportunitie s for and provides services to disabled individuals.

To register for the hourlong show, which will begin at 7 p.m., and make a donation, go to thecorporatesource.org. Those who sign up will then receive an invitation link to view the program.

This is not Rubin's first singing gig since his "Voice" victory in December. In June, he performed at Splish Splash water park in Calverton with the Port Jefferson School of Rock.