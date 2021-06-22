Carter Rubin, the Shoreham 15-year-old who in December became the youngest male winner of the NBC reality singing competition "The Voice," will perform at Splish Splash in Calverton Sunday.

Rubin, a son of Alonna and David Rubin, will sing with the Port Jefferson School of Rock beginning at 10 a.m. when the water park's gates open, and additionally take the stage overlooking the Boardwalk and Lazy River roughly 90 minutes later, a representative for corporate parent Palace Entertainment told Newsday.

The Shoreham-Wading River High School student was mentored by pop star Gwen Stefani on "The Voice" season 19, culminating with a performance of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" in the live finals that clinched his win.