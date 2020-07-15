Electronic DJ and producing duo The Chainsmokers will be headlining the “Safe & Sound” drive-in concert at Nova’s Ark Project sculpture park in Water Mill on July 25. This show, presented by In the Know Experiences lifestyle company and JAJA Tequila, will mark the electronic DJ/production duo’s first performance in five months and will serve as a fundraiser for No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of NY and Southampton Fresh Air Home.

“When our tequila company JAJA was offered the opportunity to host an event giving back to small businesses and other charities, we knew we had to get involved,” says Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers, who got their start at such clubs as the now-closed SL East in East Hampton. “Helping local small businesses in a place near and dear to us is the least we could do. It’s going to be an amazing night!”

Goldman Sachs CEO David M. Solomon will transform into DJ D-Sol to open the show, along with singer-songwriter Matt White. Masters of ceremonies for the evening will be Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Southampton Mayor Jesse Warren.

Guests are required to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before ticket purchases are finalized. Face masks will be distributed at check-in and every person who enters must get their temperature taken. Each vehicle will be parked in its own designated area where viewers must remain throughout the performance. Hand-sanitizing stations will be readily available on site and restrooms will be cleaned every 10 minutes.

“We wanted to bring a new live event concept to life by giving communities a sense of celebration and closeness that they’ve been missing, in a safe and enjoyable way,” says Seth Kaplan, co-founder of In The Know Experiences. “We came up with the ‘Safe & Sound’ fundraiser to be an intimate platform for artists to connect with fans in unique ways through sounds in a controlled and safe environment.”

Tickets come in various packages, ranging from $225 to $2,500 per person. For more information, visit: safeandsound2020.com/JAJA.

