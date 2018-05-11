TODAY'S PAPER
Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld set for Bald Hill show

Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld, who will share

Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld, who will share a concert billing this summer. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Composite Photo: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez, left, and Araya Diaz

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld will drive this year’s Honda Civic Tour, which includes a stop at The Amphitheater at Bald Hill on July 14.

The concert marks the first major pop-oriented show at the Farmingville amphitheater since Live Nation teamed up with Long Island Events in April to book the venue.

Puth’s sophomore album “Voicenotes,” released Friday, already includes two huge hits “Attention” and “How Long,” with his new duet with Kehlani “Done for Me” currently climbing the charts. Opener Steinfeld, best known for her Oscar-nominated turn in “True Grit” and her role in the “Pitch Perfect” movies, has hits of her own, including “Starving” and the recent “Capital Letters” from the “Fifty Shades Freed” soundtrack.

Tickets for the Bald Hill show go on sale at 10 a.m. May 17 through Ticketmaster.

