Brian Wilson, Chicago to team up at Jones Beach in July

Brian Wilson will share the bill with Chicago

Brian Wilson will share the bill with Chicago at Northwell Health Theater at Jones Beach in the summer of 2022.' Credit: Invision / AP / Rob Grabowski

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
This summer the Midwest and the West Coast will come together as Chicago and co-founder of the Beach Boys Brian Wilson join forces for a tour that pulls into Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 15. Former Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will also sing on stage with Wilson.

Chicago and the Beach Boys have a long history of performing together. In 1975 and 1989, the two bands went on the "Beachago" tour where they would jam on each others' songs like Beach Boys classics "Help Me Rhonda," "Darlin’ " and "Fun Fun Fun" as well as the Chicago hits, "Wishing You Were Here," "You're the Inspiration" and "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" Often at the end of the show, the bands would collectively play cover, includinge "Dancing in the Street," "In the Midnight Hour" and "Jumpin’ Jack Flash." This will be Wilson’s first time playing with Chicago as a solo artist.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Check the website for various presale opportunities.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

