This is the summer of shifting shows at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as opening night on July 14 featuring Chicago has been canceled. The band will instead headline the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on that night.

"We will be performing hits spanning multiple generations so bring the entire family for a powerful program that will have you on your feet and singing along!" said the band in a statement.

Chicago was originally scheduled to play with Rick Springfield on July 17, 2020 but the concert was postponed to July 14 due to the pandemic, Since that is now canceled this makes Lady A on July 30 the first show of the summer season.

Tickets for Chicago's Beacon show go on sale Friday at noon via ticketmaster.com. Check Ticketmaster for several pre-sale opportunities. Those seeking refunds for the Jones Beach concert can go to their point of purchase.

PITBULL PITSTOP Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull will bring his "I Feel Good" Tour to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 4. Iggy Azalea will be the special guest.

The 40 year-old rapper from Miami recently released a new single, "Ten Cuidado," which is a collaboration with Farruko, IAmChino, El Alfa and Omar Courtz.

Pitbull tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Pre-sales begin on Thursday at 10 a.m.