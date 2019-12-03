Chicago, Rick Springfield set Jones Beach date

Chicago and Rick Springfield will hit the road together this summer, including a show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh.

Promoter Live Nation announced Monday tthat 2016 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chicago, whose hits include "If You Leave Me Now, " "Saturday in the Park" and "25 or 6 to 4," and singer-actor Springfield ("Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Affair of the Heart") would perform at the venue Friday, July 17.

Chicago appeared in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and will perform on NBC during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday. Its 10 current members include three of its seven founders: keyboardist and vocalist Robert Lamm and horn players Lee Loughnane and James Pankow. Lamm and Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

Springfield, in addition to his catalog of charting hits, is an actor whose career stretches to the 1970s and has recently included recurring roles on "True Detective" and "Supernatural" and guest appearances on "The Goldbergs" and "American Horror Story."

General public tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a,m. via Live Nation.

