Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week 

What do you get when you cross jazz, rock, country folk, classical pop and pop punk? Why, this week’s Top 5, of course.

CHICK COREA TRILOGY

When jazz pianist Chick Corea connected with bassist Christian McBride and drummer Brian Blade a special chemistry was born.

“We like to make people feel good and experience the joy of creating. There are always new ideas being generated,” says Corea. “Our show is 90% improvised each night. The spontaneity is the fun of it.”

The Trilogy will perform Corea’s compositions, some standards and music the members collectively love.

Corea promises, “Expect a wild ride through the unexpected.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO $49-$89, 631-327-1313 patchoguetheatre.org

LITTLE FEAT

Little Feat has been on the road all year rockin’ and rollin’ its 50th anniversary tour.

“I’ve been floored by the enthusiasm from the crowd between the cheering and singing along,” says band co-founder/keyboardist/vocalist Bill Payne. “The atmosphere is one of celebration.”

The band will play a two-hour set including classics like “Willin,” “Sailin’ Shoes,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” “Spanish Moon” and “Dixie Chicken.”

But Payne promises this isn’t the end.

“This is not a farewell tour,” he says. “I may be 70 years-old, but I play as if I’m 20.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $39.50-$99.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

STEVE EARLE + GE SMITH

Three summers ago guitarist GE Smith (“Saturday Night Live,” Hall & Oates), who lives in Amagansett, started his Portraits series where he spotlights celebrity guests to join him on stage.

“We play music and talk as if we are in the living room with guitars,” says Smith. “It’s a conversation, not an interview.”

His next guest will be country folk singer/songwriter Steve Earle, who will bring his acoustic guitar and suitcase of stories.

“We’ll have a lot to talk about,” says Earle. “We are both serious guitar collectors and we’ve known each other since we toured with Bob Dylan in 1989.”

As for music, Earle likes to keep things loose.

“I never know what I’m going to play,” he says. “I don’t do setlists. It keeps my brain working.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

INFO $71-$91, 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

PINK MARTINI

Pink Martini has humble beginnings. The band started as a fluke playing at political fundraisers.

“We consisted of a singer, bongo player, bass player and me,” says bandleader/pianist Thomas Lauderdale. “Now we’ve grown to 15 members over the past 25 years.”

The band tours the world 150 dates a year performing classical pop songs in 25 different languages with a rotating list of guest artists. At their Long Island show, singers Edna Vazquez and Jimmie Herrod will perform two sets with the band which will consist of both covers (“Brazil,” “Amado Mio,” “Donde Estas, Yolanda?”) and originals (“Hey Eugene,” “Sympathique”).

“We want it to be a big dance party the entire time,” says Lauderdale.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $49.50-$185, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

SIMPLE PLAN & STATE PLANS

Simple Plan, a Canadian quintet of pop punks, teams up with Albany’s own State Champs for a co-headlining tour that’s sure to inject some energy into the heart of Huntington on Halloween. We The Kings and Northbound round out the bill.

WHEN/WHERE 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $31-$61, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com