Country trio The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) will be coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 2 after five years away from touring. Patty Griffin will be the opening act.

The band, which consists of Natalie Maines (vocals/guitar), Martie Maguire (backing vocals/fiddle/mandolin) and Emily Strayer (backing vocals/banjo/dobro/guitar), is supporting its latest album, "Gaslighter," which was released in 2020 featuring the hit title track.

"While we were recording the ‘Gaslighter’ album, I was constantly picturing performing all of those songs on tour," said Maguire, 52, in a statement to The Associated Press. "The ultimate payoff is always the live show for us."

Strayer, 49, added, "What I have missed the most about touring is the first couple minutes of every show. The house lights going dark, the roar of the crowd and the opening song pumping through the PA. I think we’ve all missed being connected through live music!"

Despite having massive success, the group has been no stranger to controversy. In 2003, Maines told a concert crowd that she was against the U.S. invasion of Iraq and that she was "ashamed" President George W. Bush "was from Texas." Maines initially issued an apology for being "disrespectful" to the then commander in chief, but later rescinded it. This caused The Chicks to receive backlash, including a drop in album sales and being blacklisted at country radio stations.

In 2020, the band removed the "Dixie" from its name due to its reference to the Mason-Dixon Line, which separated Southern slave states and Northern free states. The change was an effort by the group to highlight racial inequality in the U.S.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check Live Nation’s website for other presale opportunities.