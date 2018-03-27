Chris Brown sets summer tour including Barclays Center show
Chris Brown plans to continue his current era of good feelings with a new headlining tour that includes a stop at Barclays Center on July 16.
The 27-city “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour” kicks off June 19 in Seattle and runs through Aug. 4 in Las Vegas, with 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich the Kid serving as openers.
The tour announcement comes as Brown’s tumultuous career seems to be brightening, notching a Top 10 single, “Freaky Friday” with Lil Dicky. And this weekend, many complimented Brown for wishing his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran well with her new boyfriend former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz. “They look really good together,” said Brown, who is still under a restraining order to keep away from Tran.
Tickets for Brown’s tour are $49.99-$299.99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.
