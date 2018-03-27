TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Chris Brown sets summer tour including Barclays Center show

Chris Brown performs at TIDAL X at Barclays

Chris Brown performs at TIDAL X at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in October. Photo Credit: Getty Images for TIDAL X / Theo Wargo

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Chris Brown plans to continue his current era of good feelings with a new headlining tour that includes a stop at Barclays Center on July 16.

The 27-city “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour” kicks off June 19 in Seattle and runs through Aug. 4 in Las Vegas, with 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich the Kid serving as openers.

The tour announcement comes as Brown’s tumultuous career seems to be brightening, notching a Top 10 single, “Freaky Friday” with Lil Dicky. And this weekend, many complimented Brown for wishing his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran well with her new boyfriend former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz. “They look really good together,” said Brown, who is still under a restraining order to keep away from Tran.

Tickets for Brown’s tour are $49.99-$299.99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

More Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller at an event in Hollywood, ‘Dance Moms’ star released from prison
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett celebrate Wilkinson's birthday Wilkinson poses without ring, sparks divorce rumors
These are the reality TV shows LIers Google the most
Linda Brown, who was a young girl when Recent notable deaths
NBC's hit sitcom Find out which TV shows LIers Google the most
Tiya Sircar, left, Audyssie James, Zach Braff and ‘Alex, Inc.’: Braff can’t have it all in busy sitcom