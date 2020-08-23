TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Statue of lauded rocker Chris Cornell vandalized in Seattle

Musician Chris Cornell, left, and wife Vicky attend

Musician Chris Cornell, left, and wife Vicky attend the premiere of "The Promise" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017, in Hollywood. Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / TNS

By The Associated Press
Print

SEATTLE — A life-size statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

Museum officials told The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday.

The damage is being assessed and the statue will be restored, museum officials said.

“We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world,” museum officials said in a statement.

Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden group that won critical and commercial acclaim.

Cornell killed himself in 2017 following a performance in Detroit. He was 52.

The statue was commissioned by his wife, Vicky Cornell, and unveiled in 2018. It shows the singer performing with his Gibson guitar.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In an Instagram post, Vicky Cornell wrote that she and her children were “heartbroken” by the vandalism.

“The statue is not only art, but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for.”

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Ewan McGregor will voice Cricket in Netflix's new Netflix announces 'Pinocchio' cast
"America's Got Talent" contestant Shevon Nieto, originally from LI's Nieto withdraws from AGT after giving birth
Judges Luke Bryan, left, Lionel Richie and Katy 'American Idol' judges sign up for another season
Stefan Holt, who has been an anchor at WNBC's Stefan Holt leaving station for Chicago
DeShuna Spencer is the founder of kweliTV, which Black streaming services are on the rise
NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer said he was NBC's Ron Meyer leaving after settlement with woman
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search