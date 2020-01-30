Chris Stapleton sets Madison Square Garden show
Country star Chris Stapleton brings his "All-American Road Show" concert to Madison Square Garden on Oct. 10.
All net proceeds will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, supporting local and national organizations impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education. The show's rotating guest-stars, which include Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Dwight Yoakam on other dates, will be The Marcus King Band and Yola.
General-public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, with fan-club presales there beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.
