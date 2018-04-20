The best part of Chrisette Michele’s new album “Out of Control” (Rich Hipster/Four Kings) is that it sounds like she’s going to be OK.

The Grammy-winning Patchogue native has struggled since performing at one of President Donald Trump’s inauguration balls. She revealed on Instagram last year that she suffered a miscarriage and had suicidal thoughts following the firestorm surrounding her performance. In a YouTube video accompanying the release of “Out of Control,” Michele says she thought about never singing again. “But I did,” says Michele, who has said that she lost her record deal with Capitol Records because of performing at the inauguration. “In my studio space is where I found so much of my healing.”

“Out of Control” sounds like that healing, especially in light-hearted neo-soul like “Get Wasted” and the sultry jazz of “My Hubby Lit,” referring to manager Doug Ellison, who she married in 2015, but kept their relationship secret until recently.

The title track, which mines old-school R&B territory near Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” came from the pain of the past year. But the gorgeous soul ballad “Strong Black Woman” and the rousing “Go Up” are more inspirational, showing that Michele is ready to move on, head held high.