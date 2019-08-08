Christiaan Padavan, the Hampton Bays singer-songwriter who progressed to the group rounds on "American Idol" this year before being cut, has released an EP with his band, Away for the Day.

The four-song "Leaving Soon" resulted from the $10,000 in studio time awarded the group as winner of the 2018 Dunkin' and iHeartRadio's Cold Brew Jams competition. His quartet recorded at the studio The Cabin in Manhattan and at Cove City Studios in Glen Cove, owned by Billy Joel's original 1970s and early '80s saxophonist, Richie Cannata. "I'm good buddies with him," says the Southampton-born Padavan, 20. "A friend of mine works there, I've been thrown in the loop. It's a great studio."

Winning the annual band-battle has reaped the group other awards, he adds. The coffee-and-pastry chain Dunkin', formerly Dunkin' Donuts, "really, really liked us and ever since they've been hooking us up with private Dunkin' gigs" such as a charity gala at the Edison Ballroom in Times Square and a preview party for two Dunkin' commercials starring New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, he says.

Padavan solo has been playing gigs including a Westhampton Rotary Club fundraiser at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in May, opening for "America's Got Talent" illusionist Eric Wilzig, and he sang the national anthem July 6 at the annual Polo Hamptons Match.

The Hampton Bays High grad, who attended Five Towns College and Suffolk County Community College before leaving school to play music and work full-time, won kudos from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the March 18 edition of "American Idol." He did not survive to the final 40 on the March 24 Hollywood Week edition.

Formerly a marketing assistant at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Padavan continues to intern at WBEA-FM / 101.7 The Beach, in Water Mill. "Leaving Soon" is available on all streaming platforms.

