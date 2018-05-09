Christina Aguilera, following up on her buzzed-about single “Accelerate,” plans to hit the road for the first time in a decade, including two shows at Radio City Music Hall in October.

The “Liberation” tour, named for her upcoming album, marks Aguilera’s move to return to full-fledged mega-stardom after a lower-profile period — which included her time on “The Voice" — to focus on her two kids.

“Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” Aguilera told Billboard, adding that she now feels the need to move off the “back burner.” “I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

Aguilera’s “Accelerate,” produced by Kanye West and featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, shows her interest in hip-hop these days. However, she also plans to debut her big pop duet “Fall in Line” with Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Tickets for Aguilera’s Radio City shows on Oct. 3 and 4 go on sale on May 18 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can begin purchasing presale tickets at 10 a.m. May 14.