The Republican National Convention went out on a high note Thursday night courtesy of tenor Christopher Macchio. And the Holbrook native was still on a high Friday after the reaction to his performance from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House.

"I've been getting calls all night," he said during a phone interview. "I haven’t slept. My Twitter is blowing up as we speak. It's nuts."

It was also something of a command performance. At a private function Macchio and President Donald Trump attended recently, the commander-in-chief made a face-to-face request asking Macchio to sing . It was an offer Macchio knew he couldn't refuse.

"I felt like this was the moment to marshal all of my training and all of the wisdom that had been imparted in me with my love of country and support for our President to deliver the performance of a lifetime," Macchio said.

Judging by the reaction from the crowd, Macchio succeeded with his renditions of "Nessun Dorma" from "Turandot," Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," "Ave Maria," "God Bless America" and "America the Beautiful."

It wasn't the first time Macchio had performed for Trump. He sang at the future president's New Year's Eve party to ring in 2015, where Trump introduced Macchio to rock legend Rod Stewart. The "Maggie May" singer then hired Macchio to sing with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at his 70th birthday party that January.

"Rod Stewart had the most beautiful house I’d ever seen up until that time," Macchio said. "And there were all these celebrities there— Benicio del Toro, Jane Fonda. They gave me a standing ovation."

It's all been quite the ride for Macchio, who admits he wasn't sure at first if he wanted to be an entertainer. Singing, he said, "was a hidden passion that I tried to keep secret from people" because he had severe stage fright. Ultimately, his desire to perform and the confidence he gained studying at the Manhattan School of Music and then working with vocal teacher, John Kuhn, who performed on "NBC Opera Theatre," helped him overcome it.

In 2010, he was signed by EMI Records and since 2014, Macchio has been the youngest member of the New York Tenors with Andy Cooney and Daniel Rodriguez, "The Singing Policeman." "They call me the kid with the supernova voice," Macchio said. He's also recorded two solo albums and can sing in more than 12 languages, including Hebrew, Turkish and Arabic.

Since the pandemic struck in March, Macchio has been using the time to hone his next album and focus on self-improvement. "I've started doing yoga and working to get back in shape," he said. "I've really been invested in myself artistically, mentally and physically.

Just in case you were wondering about whether he has any famous relatives with the same last name, the singer said he is not related to fellow Long Islander Ralph Macchio. "I was asked all my life, 'Are you related to Ralph Macchio?' And the answer is no," he said. "For all we know, maybe we are distantly related . He and I should probably have dinner together."