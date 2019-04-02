Chuck D returning to Adelphi to talk hip-hop history

Public Enemy’s Chuck D will return to his alma mater, Adelphi University, on April 15 to discuss the history of hip-hop in an “Inside the Artist’s Studio” event open to the public.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer from Roosevelt, who graduated from Adelphi in 1984 and received an honorary doctorate in 2013, will discuss his book “This Day in Rap and Hip-Hop History” and answer questions at the event moderated by Perry Greene, Adelphi’s vice president for diversity and inclusion.

Tickets for the event at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center are $5 through the university website.

“Everybody feels, everybody wants to express themselves,” Chuck D told Newsday last year about his time at the school. “But you have to learn from somebody. I learned at Adelphi. I came into the school with talent, but I left knowing how to express myself — in art and music.”