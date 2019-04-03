So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Ciara may complete her comeback with her standout new single “Thinkin Bout You” (Beauty Marks Entertainment), a sweet slice of throwback soul that could land her back on pop radio for the first time in a decade. Unlike when CiCi made her debut as a teenager teaching us how to “One, Two Step,” this time Ciara is in complete control, not just on the upbeat love song that showcases her vocal range, but also on the business side as she readies the album that will be the first on her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

The latest round in the good-natured battle between country kingpins (and singing competition judges) Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton goes to Bryan, thanks to his playful new single “Knockin’ Boots” (Capitol Nashville). “Yeah, birds need bees and ice needs whiskey,” the “American Idol” judge sings in the lighthearted chorus of what could be country’s summer anthem. “Boys like me need girls like you to kiss me.” Shelton’s new single “God’s Country” (Warner Nashville) is far more dramatic, a bit of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” crossed with Eric Church, that marks a new direction for “The Voice” coach that will certainly have people wondering what his new album will be like.