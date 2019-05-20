Philip Glass: Works for Piano

Aug. 17 (Program A) and Aug. 18 (Program B), Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton

The world-renowned composer performs, along with guest pianists Anton Batagov and Jenny Lin, two programs of his works. Modern, minimalist and meditative, the composer's complex, dense piano works evoke what Glass has described as "sonic weather." Recent compositions for solo piano and new arrangements of earlier pieces will be performed over the course of two evenings.

INFO 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Mostly Mozart Festival

July 10-Aug. 10, Lincoln Center

Opening the festival from July 10 to 13 will be the Mark Morris Dance Troupe who will present the specially commissioned dance "Sport" in response to Erik Satie's "Sports et Divertissements" in a world premiere performance at Frederick P. Rose Hall. American composer Charles Ives' "Piano Trio" is the score for "Empire Garden," and the performances conclude with the lyrical Morris masterwork "V."

Another showstopper will be "Joshua Bell Plays Dvorak" on Aug. 6 and 7 at David Geffen Hall. The superstar violinist brings inspired inflection and interpretation to his performances. Here, he and the Festival Orchestra perform sounds of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Mozart's "Prague Symphony" (No. 38), along with Dvořák's "Violin Concerto in A minor," and Kodály's lively "Dances of Galánta" will be on the program.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other highlight's include the festival orchestra performing "The Magic Flute" (July 17-20) and the U.S. premiere of choreographer Yang Liping's "Under Siege" (Aug. 8-10), both at the David H. Koch Theater.

INFO 212-721-6500, lincolncenter.org/mostly-mozart-festival

Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo, June 19, SummerStage, Central Park

The gleefully irreverent, much beloved, revolutionary, all-male comedy ballet company presents a free performance as part of SummerStage's Pride celebration. Challenging traditional gender roles in dance, "The Trocks" rework classics like "The Dying Swan" taking on both male and female roles with wit and bite. This is the troupe's 45th anniversary and first time at SummerStage. The performance will be filmed for “American Masters” on PBS. In addition, the troupe will be on hand at Washington Square Park for a Q&A before the June 13 screening of the 2017 documentary on the troupe titled "Rebels on Pointe."

INFO 212-360-1399, cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage/

Chamber Orchestra of New York

June 7, Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave., Garden City

For the Chamber Orchestra of New York's annual appearance on Adelphi's Westermann Stage, conductor Salvatore Di Vittorio and pianist Juan Carlos Fernández-Nieto highlight works by Vaughan Williams, including his "Symphony No. 8" and "Piano Concerto."

INFO 516-877-4000, pac.adelphi.edu

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series

June 10-19, SummerStage, Parks in all five boroughs

Fans flock to the Met's free recitals featuring luminaries of the opera company as well as up-and-coming talents performing under the stars. This year's six concerts present sopranos, tenors and baritones singing arias and duets, Broadway hits and classical favorites.

INFO 212-360-1399; cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

July 21–Aug. 18, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, 2429 Montauk Hwy.

For its 36th season, the festival presents a series of 12 concerts, including a free outdoor performance on July 24 with the theme "Winds of Change." Wind instruments will be a focus, as will music by women composers from the 1850s to 2010.

INFO 631-537-6368, bcmf.org

Ailey at Lincoln Center

June 12-16, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

As a finale to its 60th season cross-country tour, the company returns to Lincoln Center for seven performances. Four distinct programs include the world premiere of Darrell Grand Moultrie's work for 12 dancers, a fusion of modern and West African styles titled "The Call," and Rennie Harris' hip-hop-infused two-act ballet "Lazarus." Capping each performance is Alvin Ailey’s soulful classic "Revelations."

INFO 212-496-0600, alvinailey.org

Tharp Trio

May 30-June3, American Ballet Theatre, Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center

Rule breaker, risk taker, modernist and classicist Twyla Tharp is known for her edgy, ebullient, elegant and innovative choreography. She's ready to do it again with three one-act contemporary ballets featuring music by Brahms, Haydn, the Beach Boys, and Philip Glass.

INFO 212-362-6000, metopera.org

Lunar Landing Symphony

July 13, Heckscher State Park, East Islip

The Islip Arts Council's annual free philharmonic concert features Orchestra Long Island under the baton of David Stewart Wiley. The evening, with music inspired by the 1969 lunar landing and emceed by Roger Luce of WBAB, includes a flyover by the Bayport Aerodrome Flyers and fireworks by Grucci.

INFO 631-224-5420, isliparts.org

New York City Ballet—On and Off Stage

Aug. 16, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton

NYC Ballet principal dancers Sterling Hyltin and Adrian Danchig-Waring discuss choreography and their process before performing selections in Guild Hall's intimate John Drew Theater.

INFO 631-324-0806, guildhall.org