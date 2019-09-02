Plenty of great classical music, opera and dance

The Metropolitan Opera

(Sept. 23-May 9, Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan)

Spectacular music wrapped with stunning imagery, drama, costumes, sets and timeless stories herald the new season of the Metropolitan Opera. Kicking things off is the Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess" on the Met's stage for the first time in 30 years (Sept. 23-Feb. 1). Massenet’s "Manon" set in Belle Époque France (Sept. 24-Oct. 26) is followed by Verdi's "Macbeth" as imagined in post-World War II Scotland (Sept. 25-Oct. 12). Contemporary music evokes ancient times in Philip Glass' "Akhnaten" (Nov. 8-Dec. 7). Hieroglyphics seem to come to life as Anthony Roth Costanzo performs as the pharaoh who transformed Egypt. 212-362-6000, metopera.org

Beethoven Celebration

(Oct. 3-June 12, Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave., Manhattan)

It's a Beethoven 250th birthday bash. From the opening-night gala through the season's close, 35 special performances and lectures are on the bill. It starts with the Cleveland Orchestra joined by Anne-Sophie Mutter on violin, Lynn Harrell on cello and Yefim Bronfman on piano performing Beethoven's Triple Concerto (Oct. 3). Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma perform an all-Beethoven program (March 6 and 8). András Schiff plays piano sonatas (April 2 and 5). The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The Orchestra of St. Luke’s and The MET Orchestra are all scheduled. 212-903-9600, carnegiehall.org

Salon Series

(Oct. 4-25, Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill)

This Parrish series is an intimate experience of classical music featuring young, internationally acclaimed musicians. Seats are arranged in a horseshoe, with performers at the center, introducing and discussing the program as well as their artistic practice, to better illuminate the works and engage the audience. This season's musicians include Russian-born pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski, who's translated vocal works by Strauss for the piano; Misuzu Tanaka (piano) and Maksim Shtrykov (clarinet) playing Mendelssohn and Prokofiev; solo pianist Yoonie Han, who made her stage debut at 13; and Armenian-American pianist-composer Karén Hakobyan with violinist Eiko Kano performing selections from Gershwin. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

American Ballet Theatre

(Oct. 16–27, David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan)

The Oct. 16 gala features the world premiere of a new Twyla Tharp work set to Brahms, created in honor of principal dancer Herman Cornejo, who performs it. The season continues with classic works by George Balanchine along with world and New York premieres celebrating ABT choreographers past and present. 212-477-3030, abt.org

Emerson String Quartet

(Oct. 15, Dec. 4 and April 1, Staller Center, Stony Brook)

The nine-time Grammy winners perform a three-part tribute to Beethoven for the composer's 250th anniversary. Each of three evenings will feature distinct works by Beethoven and Bela Bartok, with Beethoven’s frolicking, textured “Razumovsky” quartets (Opus 59) on the opening program. 631-632-2787, stallercenter.com

New York City Ballet: Summerspace

(Oct. 5-12, New York City Ballet, David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan)

Abstract, with no story except the evocation of summer gardens and the flittering movements of birds, Merce Cunningham's 1958 ballet was groundbreaking and genre-altering. It's pure dance joined by pure art and music. Robert Rauschenberg designed the Impressionist/Pointillist-inspired set and costumes, with the score by Morton Feldman. "Summerspace," which hasn't been performed by the New York CIty Ballet in almost 20 years, is part of a centennial celebration of Cunningham. Two Balanchine dances complete the program. 212-496-0600, nycballet.com

Star Wars Film Concert Series — Star Wars: A New Hope

(Two performances, Sept. 21, Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville)

Experience Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and sounds from a galaxy far, far away as never before when the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, led by conductor Ted Sperling, performs the entire John Williams score. The film, with dialogue, will be on screen, behind the orchestra. 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

Paul Taylor Dance Company and Paul Taylor 2

(Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave., Garden City)

Paul Taylor Dance Company performs three evocative, athletic works: "Brief Encounters," "Last Look" and "Esplanade" (Dec. 13). Taylor 2, a smaller company, whose six dancers reflect the size of the original Paul Taylor Dance Company, performs twice (Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) with three compositions each night. 516-877-4927, pac.adelphi.edu

Requiem

(Nov. 19-24, The Shed, 545 W. 30 St., NY)

The Shed's creative collaborations often bring music and art together. Old meets new as Verdi's "Messa da Requiem" is performed by Russian orchestra and chorus, musicAeterna, accompanied by a specially commissioned new cinematic artwork by avant-garde filmmaker Jonas Mekas. 646-455-3494, theshed.org

The Nutcracker

(Dec. 6-8, Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre)

When the temperature drops, thoughts eventually turn to Tchaikovsky’s sugar plum fairies and "The Nutcracker." New York City Ballet soloists Lauren King and Daniel Applebaum headline with the South Shore Symphony Orchestra playing. 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org