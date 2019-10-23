TODAY'S PAPER
Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Pink to perform at CMA Awards

Dolly Parton performs at her 50th Opry Member

Dolly Parton performs at her 50th Opry Member Anniversary at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 12.   Photo Credit: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean via AP

By The Associated Press
Dolly Parton will perform a new song "Faith" in a gospel medley, Reba McEntire will revisit her hit "Fancy" and Chris Stapleton will perform a duet with Pink at this year's Country Music Association Awards.

CMA announced Wednesday the first round of performers for the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton also will sing "God Only Knows" with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY, and "There Was Jesus" with Zach Williams.

Carrie Underwood, who is nominated for entertainer of the year and will host the show with McEntire and Parton, will perform "Drinking Alone," while Miranda Lambert will sing her new single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

Additional performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and the show's top nominee, Maren Morris.

