Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, more announced as CMT Awards performers

The performers were announced Wednesday for the June 6 awards show held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Lisa O'Connor

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and Luke Bryan will be performing live at the CMT Awards show next month.

The performers were announced Wednesday for the June 6 awards show to be held in Nashville, Tennessee, and airing on CMT.

Clarkson is making her CMT Awards show debut with a performance of the classic rock song "American Woman." The song will be the theme song for a new TV show of the same name on Paramount Network starring Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari.

Stapleton and Shelton are both nominated for video of the year, while Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are tied for the most nominations with four each.

