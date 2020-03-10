LOS ANGELES — After weeks of nervous speculation, it's official: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is postponed due to the growing threat of coronavirus.

Concert promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that the annual concert, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16. It was originally scheduled to begin April 10.

Goldenvoice also announced that the country music festival Stagecoach, scheduled for Apr. 24-26 on those same Empire polo grounds, will be postponed until Oct. 23-25.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities," their statement read, "we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13, on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall," said the statement.

Coachella hopes to feature most of the same acts that were originally slated for April, including headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. It was expected to draw 250,000 fans over its two weekends to see more than 150 acts.

Long considered the kickoff to the spring and summer concert season, Coachella and Stagecoach have pumped both cultural and commercial energy into the Southern California music scene for 21 years. Palm Springs-area merchants work the April festival windfalls into their budgets. Thousands of temporary workers relocate to the area to service the 250,000 festival attendees, who inject well over $700 million into the region's economy.

The fate of Coachella was being watched closely by the promoters of the season's other major outdoor music festivals, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.