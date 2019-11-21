Coldplay decides not to tour for environmental reasons

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, citing environmental concerns, says the band will not tour in support of its new album, "Everyday Life," dropping Friday. It instead will play two concerts in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, one at sunrise and one at sunset, that will be broadcast free globally on YouTube.

"We're taking time over the next year or two to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial," Martin, 42, told the BBC on Thursday.

"Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally," he added. "We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral." He added, "The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it largely solar-powered."

By not touring, the British band gives up a large payday. Its Head Full of Dreams tour grossed more than $523 million, and was the third high-grossing ever when it concluded in 2017, reported Billboard. But it used 32 trucks and nine buses, said the BBC, creating a significant carbon footprint typical of such tours.

Coldplay also will perform Monday at London's Natural History Museum in a benefit for the worldwide environmental charity ClientEarth, composed of "lawyers and environmental experts who are fighting against climate change and to protect nature and the environment."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.