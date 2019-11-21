TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Coldplay decides not to tour for environmental reasons

Members of British band Coldplay, from left, Jonny

Members of British band Coldplay, from left, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Chris Martin, and Will Champion, participate in a 2016 press conference at Foro Sol in Mexico City.  Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, citing environmental concerns, says the band will not tour in support of its new album, "Everyday Life," dropping Friday.  It instead will play two concerts in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, one at sunrise and one at sunset, that will be broadcast free globally on YouTube.

"We're taking time over the next year or two to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial," Martin, 42, told the BBC on Thursday. 

"Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally," he added. "We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral." He added, "The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it largely solar-powered."

By not touring, the British band gives up a large payday. Its Head Full of Dreams tour grossed more than $523 million, and was the third high-grossing ever when it concluded in 2017, reported Billboard. But it used 32 trucks and nine buses, said the BBC, creating a significant carbon footprint typical of such tours.

Coldplay also will perform Monday at London's Natural History Museum in a benefit for the worldwide environmental charity ClientEarth, composed of "lawyers and environmental experts who are fighting against climate change and to protect nature and the environment."

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Netflix said it some of its subscribers were Netflix suffers brief outage
Actors Holly Hunter and Ted Danson appear in Hunter to play liberal councilwoman in new NBC sitcom
Luke Islam is a contestant on the upcoming LI's Islam to compete on 'AGT' champions season 
Nickelodeon has hooked Tom Kenny to play Patchy Nickelodeon's 'SpongeBob Musical' airing Dec. 7
Romany Malco as Rashon "Rush" Williams in "Holiday Christmas TV: What to watch this holiday season
Family members in the new TLC show, " Meet the LI family starring in TLC's 'Unpolished'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search