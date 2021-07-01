TODAY'S PAPER
NYC concert lineup: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson

Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen on Broadway" at the

Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen on Broadway" at the St. James Theatre. Credit: Rob DeMartin/Rob DeMartin

By The Associated Press
Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will headline an August concert in Central Park, marking the city's comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

"It is going to be a great moment for the city, marking our rebirth, marking our comeback, and it’s going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history," the mayor said at a virtual news briefing

De Blasio announced last month that producer Clive Davis would recruit an all-star lineup for a Central Park concert in August. No exact date has been announced.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks, de Blasio said.

The concert will come 30 years after Simon's memorable Aug. 15, 1991 Central Park concert, which was recorded and released as a live album and concert film.

Springsteen's return to Broadway last weekend was itself a step in the city's recovery from the pandemic. "He is beloved in New York City in an extraordinary way even though he happens to come from New Jersey — no one’s perfect," de Blasio said.

The mayor said Hudson, an Oscar and Grammy winner is "someone who captures the grit and determination that we're all feeling as we fight through this crisis."

