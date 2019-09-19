Benefit concert to feature 'Supergirl' co-stars, newlyweds
"Supergirl" co-stars and real-life newlyweds Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood will join performers Jane Lynch, Wayne Brady and Laurie Metcalf for a concert being livestreamed Saturday to benefit low-income migrants.
The show will also feature Marcia Cross, Grant Gustin, Cheyenne Jackson, Rachel Bay Jones, Melissa Manchester, Eric McCormack, Caroline Rhea, Gina Torres, Liz Callaway, Yuri Sardarov and "Dancing With the Stars" pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.
The concert is set for 9 p.m. at UCLA's Royce Hall. It will be broadcast at ConcertsforAmerica.com and via Facebook Live. Proceeds will benefit the National Immigration Law Center.
It's the latest in a series of benefits created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM's "On Broadway" show.
