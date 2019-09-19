TODAY'S PAPER
Benefit concert to feature 'Supergirl' co-stars, newlyweds

Melissa Benoist and husband Chris Wood attend the

Melissa Benoist and husband Chris Wood attend the Tony Awards in 2018 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
"Supergirl" co-stars and real-life newlyweds Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood will join performers Jane Lynch, Wayne Brady and Laurie Metcalf for a concert being livestreamed Saturday to benefit low-income migrants.

The show will also feature Marcia Cross, Grant Gustin, Cheyenne Jackson, Rachel Bay Jones, Melissa Manchester, Eric McCormack, Caroline Rhea, Gina Torres, Liz Callaway, Yuri Sardarov and "Dancing With the Stars" pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

The concert is set for 9 p.m. at UCLA's Royce Hall. It will be broadcast at ConcertsforAmerica.com and via Facebook Live. Proceeds will benefit the National Immigration Law Center.

It's the latest in a series of benefits created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM's "On Broadway" show.

