Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie comes to

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie comes to Stereo Garden in Patchogue on Saturday. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Scott Roth

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Chick Corea & Bela Fleck

The jazz pianist and banjo master team up for something new.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Tilles Center, Brookville

INFO $42-$68; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Candlebox

Don’t be left “Far Behind,” the rockers will play their debut album in its entirety.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Hoodie Season comes to Long Island, as the Bronx rapper returns with a No. 1 album under his belt.

WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. Saturday, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $35-$50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Downsides

The metalcore rockers from Center Moriches celebrate the release of their new “Going Under” album.

WHEN | WHERE 5:30 p.m. Monday, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Action Bronson

The rapper from Flushing brings his “White Bronco” album to life.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. May 1, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

