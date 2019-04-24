Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Chick Corea & Bela Fleck
The jazz pianist and banjo master team up for something new.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Tilles Center, Brookville
INFO $42-$68; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Candlebox
Don’t be left “Far Behind,” the rockers will play their debut album in its entirety.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Hoodie Season comes to Long Island, as the Bronx rapper returns with a No. 1 album under his belt.
WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. Saturday, Stereo Garden, Patchogue
INFO $35-$50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Downsides
The metalcore rockers from Center Moriches celebrate the release of their new “Going Under” album.
WHEN | WHERE 5:30 p.m. Monday, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Action Bronson
The rapper from Flushing brings his “White Bronco” album to life.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. May 1, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.