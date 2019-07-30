Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Train and Goo Goo Dolls
Hey soul sister, ain’t that Mr. Mister on the radio? No? Oh, it’s Train!
WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $42.50-$153; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Bryan Adams & Billy Idol
A rock and roll odd couple, coming “Straight from the Heart” right into a “Rebel Yell.”
WHEN|WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
INFO $25-$162.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Sure, you never know who will show up for a PMJ show, but we’re rooting for appearances from Atlantic Beach native Jax and Farmingdale native Tim Kubart.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach
INFO $101-$151; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Gavin DeGraw
The New York singer-songwriter will declare he is “Not Over You” and “I Don’t Want to Be.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $24.50-$74.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
UB40
Like red, red wine, UB40 gets better with age as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $24.50-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.