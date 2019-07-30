Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Train and Goo Goo Dolls

Hey soul sister, ain’t that Mr. Mister on the radio? No? Oh, it’s Train!

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $42.50-$153; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Bryan Adams & Billy Idol

A rock and roll odd couple, coming “Straight from the Heart” right into a “Rebel Yell.”

WHEN|WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $25-$162.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Sure, you never know who will show up for a PMJ show, but we’re rooting for appearances from Atlantic Beach native Jax and Farmingdale native Tim Kubart.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $101-$151; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Gavin DeGraw

The New York singer-songwriter will declare he is “Not Over You” and “I Don’t Want to Be.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $24.50-$74.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

UB40

Like red, red wine, UB40 gets better with age as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $24.50-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com