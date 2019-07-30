TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
87° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Billy Idol kicked off his 10-show residency "Billy

Billy Idol kicked off his 10-show residency "Billy Idol: Las Vegas 2019" at Palms Casino Resort on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Train and Goo Goo Dolls

Hey soul sister, ain’t that Mr. Mister on the radio? No? Oh, it’s Train!

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $42.50-$153; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Bryan Adams & Billy Idol

A rock and roll odd couple, coming “Straight from the Heart” right into a “Rebel Yell.”

WHEN|WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

INFO $25-$162.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Sure, you never know who will show up for a PMJ show, but we’re rooting for appearances from Atlantic Beach native Jax and Farmingdale native Tim Kubart.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $101-$151; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Gavin DeGraw

The New York singer-songwriter will declare he is “Not Over You” and “I Don’t Want to Be.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $24.50-$74.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

UB40

Like red, red wine, UB40 gets better with age as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $24.50-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sonja Morgan at an event in Manhattan on 'Real Housewives' bring their act to LI
Nathalie Emmanuel stars in Hulu's "Four Weddings and 'Four Weddings and a Funeral':  Light-as-air remake
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson participates in the Starz 50 Cent: 'Power' being overlooked by Emmys is racial
Craig O'Connell from "Return to Shark Island," which Shark expert: LI is 'shark researcher's dream'
Amy Schumer, seen at an event in Manhattan LI's Amy Schumer to star in, produce Hulu series
Debbie Gibson attends Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies LI's Gibson to be judge on music-competition show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search