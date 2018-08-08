Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Brad Paisley, Mavis Staples and more are performing on LI this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Brad Paisley
The ambassador of “Country Nation” arrives with Kane Brown and Dan Tyminski.
WHEN|WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $33.25-$93.25; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Mavis Staples
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take you there.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead
INFO $69-$89; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
The Blasters
Marie, Marie, it’s so lonely in these farmlands. Go to Roslyn.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com
“American Idol Live!”
This year’s winner Maddie Poppe and Season 8 winner Kris Allen team up for a new “Idol” tour.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, The Space at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $55-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Lady Laura & The Band
The pride of Roosevelt will bring the blues.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, African-American Museum of Nassau County, Hempstead
INFO $20 per person, $30 per couple; 516-572-0730, theaamuseum.org
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.