Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Brad Paisley

The ambassador of “Country Nation” arrives with Kane Brown and Dan Tyminski.

WHEN|WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $33.25-$93.25; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Mavis Staples

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take you there.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $69-$89; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

The Blasters

Marie, Marie, it’s so lonely in these farmlands. Go to Roslyn.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

“American Idol Live!”

This year’s winner Maddie Poppe and Season 8 winner Kris Allen team up for a new “Idol” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, The Space at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $55-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Lady Laura & The Band

The pride of Roosevelt will bring the blues.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, African-American Museum of Nassau County, Hempstead

INFO $20 per person, $30 per couple; 516-572-0730, theaamuseum.org