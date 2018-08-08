TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Brad Paisley, Mavis Staples and more are performing on LI this week.

Brad Paisley performs at the graduation for

 Brad Paisley performs at the graduation for Barrington High School, at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Ill. in 2017.   Photo Credit: AP/Steve Lundy

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Brad Paisley

The ambassador of “Country Nation” arrives with Kane Brown and Dan Tyminski.

WHEN|WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $33.25-$93.25; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Mavis Staples

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take you there.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $69-$89; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

The Blasters

Marie, Marie, it’s so lonely in these farmlands. Go to Roslyn.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

“American Idol Live!”

This year’s winner Maddie Poppe and Season 8 winner Kris Allen team up for a new “Idol” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, The Space at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $55-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Lady Laura & The Band

The pride of Roosevelt will bring the blues.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, African-American Museum of Nassau County, Hempstead

INFO $20 per person, $30 per couple; 516-572-0730, theaamuseum.org

