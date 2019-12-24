Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

Before this year comes to a close, enjoy a night out at one of these live shows. Happy New Year, Long Island! Here’s the last Top 5 of 2019:

NRBQ

The acronym stands for New Rhythm & Blues Quartet , but the group delves into rock, country, folk and jazz as well.

“Being in this band is a musical education,” says guitarist Scott Ligon. “We focus on songs of all genres and play them the way we see fit.”

The band will make its triumphant return to My Father’s Place where it recorded the legendary 1985 live album, “Lou and the Q” with infamous wrestling manager, the late Capt. Lou Albano.

“That was one of the greatest nights ever captured,” says Ligon. “It’s meaningful to the band that we can still play there this many years later.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $55 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

POPA CHUBBY

After seeing Chuck Berry in concert at age 7, Ted Horowitz, a.k.a. Popa Chubby, was hooked. He spent his youth saturating himself in British Invasion blues.

“The blues is honest music where you just can’t lie,” says Chubby. “It’s three chords and a feeling. There’s nowhere to hide.”

Whether he’s playing covers of “Hey Joe” and “Hallelujah” or his new single, “It’s a Mighty Hard Road,” Chubby delivers.

“Every night is a different show,” he says. “The songs are just stepping stones to take off and jam. We make it happen every time.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, YMCA Boulton Center, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore

INFO $37, 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

BRET MICHAELS

Whenever Bret Michaels plays Long Island, he arrives like he was shot out of a cannon.

“My energy on stage is sincere and real,” says Michaels. “It takes me two minutes just to slap everyone’s hands and say hello. I feel like I’m at a family barbecue because I know everyone in the place.”

Expect to hear a cavalcade of Poison hits and his new solo single, “Unbroken” delivered with his signature upbeat attitude and spunk.

“It’s about having gratitude with a positive attitude,” says Michaels. “I’m thankful for the fans. They’ve saved my life more than they will ever know.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $34.50-$85, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

SENSATIONAL SOUL CRUISERS

“Destination Motown” is the name of this show which focuses on classic R&B delivered by an 11-piece band.

“It’s a nostalgic history lesson that pays homage to the great songs of that era,” says saxophonist Screamin’ Steve Barlotta. “We like to bring the audience on a trip back to the first time they heard these songs.”

Expect to recognize hits from Smokey Robinson (“Tears of a Clown”), the Jackson 5 (“I’ll Be There”), Stevie Wonder (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”) and more.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street

INFO $55, 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

BONJOURNEY

Picture a dual tribute band blending together of two top melodic rock acts: Bon Jovi and Journey.

“If you’re a Journey fan, typically you’re also a Bon Jovi fan. It’s a natural fit,” says keyboardist Nick Troiani. “People associate both of their music with great memories.”

Hear “Livin’ on a Prayer” into “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” plus “Separate Ways” followed by “Bad Medicine.”

“We only play the hits,” says Troiani. “Everybody pretty much knows every single song.”

WHEN/WHERE 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, The Warehouse, 203 Broadway, Amityville

INFO $10, 631-238-1820, thewarehouseli.com