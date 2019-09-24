Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week 

Go for guitar this week with classic, alternative and hard rock from the ‘70s through the ‘90s. Add in a twist of bachata, merengue and jazz for good measure and you’ve got the live Top Five:

HARBOR JAZZ FEST

Don’t miss The Jazz Loft’s all day 5th annual outdoor jazz jam as Frank Vignola plays with Houston Person at 1 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. performance from the Champian Fulton Quartet and a set from the Nicole Henry Quintet at 7 p.m. There will even be an “instrument petting zoo” for kids from noon to 2 p.m.

WHEN/WHERE Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Stony Brook Village Green, 129 Main Street ,Stony Brook (in case of inclement weather all performances will be held inside The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook)

INFO $20-$30,,631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

DAMON JOHNSON

After years of being in bands (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders), vocalist/guitarist Damon Johnson is flying solo.

“It’s a new chapter,” says Johnson. “I go on stage and really bring it. The audience recognizes that from the very start.”

In concert, Johnson plays tracks off his latest release, “Memoirs of an Uprising” plus songs that span his entire career.

“My music has classic rock roots. I’ve never been ashamed of how much I love ‘70s to early ‘80s music,” says Johnson. “I like to interact with the crowd and I feed off their smiles.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Road in Amityville

INFO $23, 631-264-7712, revolutionliny.com

DON FELDER

The guitar licks of the Eagles’ “Hotel California” are almost as recognizable as the National Anthem.

“I had doubts it should have been a single,” recalls former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. “It’s over six minutes long, you can’t dance to it, it has a one-minute intro and stops in the middle with a two-minute guitar solo in the end. It’s just the wrong format for radio. But, I’ve never been so happy to have been so wrong in my life.”

Felder will play Eagles classics as well as old solo hits (“Heavy Metal”) and material from his new album, “American Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO $45-$85, 631-207-1313 patchoguetheatre.org

ANTHONY SANTOS & TOÑO ROSARIO

Want bachata? Go see Anthony Santos, the King of Bachata or as the Dominicans call him, “El Mayimbe de La Bachata” (the Boss of Bachata). Watch as he soulfully blends romantic ballads with uptempo dancehall beats. Toño Rosario rounds out this Latin bill with his merengue madness on hits like “Dale Vieja Dale,” “Kiliki Taka Ti” and his new single, “Ay! Adriana.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO $60-$210, 800-745-3000 ticketmaster.com

COLLECTIVE SOUL

Songwriting is Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland’s main focus.

“I’m always looking for the best song I can write,” says Roland. “It’s why I get up in the morning.”

The band’s new album, “Blood” is well represented in their current live set (“Right as Rain,” “Observation of Thoughts,” “Now’s the Time”) along with hits (“Shine,” “Gel,” “December”) and a cover of R.E.M.’s “The One I Love.”

“We are Georgia boys so R.E.M. are huge heroes of ours,” says Roland. “It’s a salute to them.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $25-$45, 631-673-7300 paramountny.com